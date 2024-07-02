Azerbaijan transfers one of powers of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to AzerGold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. One of the powers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has been transferred to AzerGold CJSC, Trend reports.

The issue was mentioned in the law on the adoption, approval, and implementation of the document “Amendments to the agreement concluded between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and R.V. Investment Group Services LLC, US, on the exploration, development, and distribution of production from the promising gold deposits of Gadabay, Goshi, Kharkhar, Garadagh, Ordubad Group (Piyazbashi, Aghyurd, Shakardara, Kalaki), Gizilbulag, Damirli, and Vezhnali," approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the updated law, the local partner in the transaction has changed.

Instead of the ministry, AzerGold CJSC became the new partner.