Azerbaijani minister moots green energy, COP29, gas supplies with Italian opposite number

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Italy are forecast to reach 9.6 bcm in 2024, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a meeting with Italian Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin in Milan on July 2, Trend reports.

The sides discussed cooperation in the energy sector as well as within the framework of the upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November.

Furthermore, the parties discussed cooperation with Italian company Ansaldo Energia, which supplies equipment and plans to turnkey a 1,280 MW power plant in Mingachevir (on the territory of the old Azerbaijan thermal power plant) in Azerbaijan.

The company also plans to build substations in the territories of Azerbaijan that have been liberated from occupation.

"Also, the Italian side expressed interest in the supply of green energy from Azerbaijan through the green energy corridor Caspian-Black Sea-Europe. In addition, the parties discussed priorities during Italy's presidency in the G7," the information noted.

