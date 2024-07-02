Polling stations in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan face series of problems - CEC's chairperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. There are several problems at polling stations in Nakhchivan, the Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during the meeting of the CEC on July 2, Trend reports.

Panahov emphasized that, in case of necessity, a CEC representative will be sent to Nakhchivan.

"We must provide polling stations in the territories liberated from occupation and in Nakhchivan with all the necessary equipment. According to the information I have, there are several problems at polling stations in Nakhchivan.

We will document everything on the ground. The territories liberated from occupation and Nakhchivan are always at the center of our attention," he added.

