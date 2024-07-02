Azerbaijan and China sign Middle Corridor-transportation MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijan and China have sealed the deal on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will really grease the wheels for transportation volumes along the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the signing ceremony was held within the framework of a meeting with a delegation of the government of Jiangsu Province of the People's Republic of China.

The sides exchanged views on attracting new cargoes to the Middle Corridor, current issues of cooperation, as well as China's subsidizing transit transportation through Azerbaijan.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed. The memorandum will serve to develop bilateral ties between the parties in the field of railway transport and increase the volume of transportation along the Middle Corridor.

To note, the Middle Corridor links the container rail freight transportation networks of China and the European Union countries through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

The multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

