Azerbaijan mulls over green trends with Baker Hughes, Zhero in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has discussed green trends with Senior Vice President of Climate Technology Solutions of Baker Hughes Alessandro Bresciani and CEO of Zhero Europe Alessandra Pasini in Milan, Trend reports the Energy Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, the meeting between the officials also reviewed the activities of the energy technology company, strengthening its participation in the energy transition and cooperation with Azerbaijan on increasing productivity and efficiency in production through the introduction of new technologies.

Besides, sustainable energy solutions, cooperation towards decarbonization, and promoting the energy transition through COP29 were touched upon.

"At the meeting with Pasini, the cooperation opportunities for electric natural gas (E-NG) derived from green hydrogen were evaluated," the ministry said.

Additionally, according to the ministry, Zhero Company expressed its interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan on electric natural gas in the context of the implementation of the projects of the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe green energy corridors and plans for hydrogen production and export.

To note, Shahbazov is visiting Italy to participate in the Global Energy Transition (GET) Congress and Exhibition in Milan on July 1–3.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel