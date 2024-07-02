Tajikistan, Pakistan discuss CASA-1000 energy project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 2. Tajikistan and Pakistan have held discussions on their cooperation within the CASA-1000 project, Trend reports.

According to the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the talks took place during a meeting between Tajik Energy Minister Daler Juma and Faisal Karim, Governor of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on investment opportunities in Tajikistan's energy, oil, and gas sectors. Both parties emphasized their mutual interest in strengthening and expanding their beneficial cooperation.

CASA-1000 is an infrastructure initiative aimed at transmitting 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from Central Asian countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to meet the electricity demands in South Asian countries, specifically Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The project involves upgrading the electrical grids in these participating nations through the construction of new substations and high-voltage power transmission lines.