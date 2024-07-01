Washington believes in possibility of peace agreement between Baku, Yerevan - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The US believes that there is an exceptional opportunity to achieve a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, speaking at the Brookings Institution, Trend reports.

"There is an exceptional opportunity to reach a peace agreement between the countries, which will end the decades-long conflict and, I think, will create enormous opportunities in the region in terms of economic ties, economic growth, establishing relations between countries in the east and west, in the south and in the north. Azerbaijan must play a decisive role in this," he said.

"We actively pursued this through diplomacy, trying to bring Azerbaijan and Armenia closer to a peace agreement. And I think this is truly achievable now. I spoke about this only about a week ago with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. I think this is feasible and fully meets the interests of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the entire region,” he added.