Kazakhstan unveils top cities for card transactions

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 2. The volume of transactions using payment cards of Kazakh issuers amounted to 45.2 trillion tenge (about $97.3 billion) from January through April 2024, Trend reports.

According to Kazakhstan's National Bank, the total number of non-cash transactions amounted to 3.67 billion.

On this account, the cities of Almaty, Astana, and Shymkent occupied the top three positions in terms of transaction volume.

From January through April 2024, 1.5 billion transactions worth 23.4 trillion tenge (about $50.3 billion) were carried out in Almaty, 369.7 million transactions worth 4.48 trillion tenge (about $9.6 billion) in Astana, and 228.7 million transactions worth 2.75 trillion tenge (about $5.9 billion) in Shymkent.

Furthermore, over the same time frame, a whopping 79 million cash withdrawals were made throughout the nation, totaling a staggering 7.6 trillion tenge (approximately $16.3 billion).

The cities of Almaty, Astana, and Shymkent are also at the top of the pack here.

Thus, in Almaty, 16.6 million cash withdrawal operations were carried out in the amount of 2.3 trillion tenge (about $4.9 billion), in Astana - 6.9 million operations in the amount of 788.3 billion tenge (about $1.7 billion), and in Shymkent - 6.4 million operations in the amount of 624.3 billion tenge (about $1.34 billion).

As of May 1, 2024, Kazakhstan had 76.6 million payment cards in circulation. Debit cards account for 80.5 percent of all payment cards in the country, while credit cards account for 16.1 percent. Debit cards with credit limits and prepaid cards account for 3.5 percent of the total.