Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Swiss National Bank talk on co-op prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB) have negotiated the prospects of cooperation, said Governor of CBA Taleh Kazimov on X, Trend reports.

The publication notes that a bilateral meeting was held with the Chairman of the Governing Board of SNB, Thomas Jordan.

"During the meeting, we discussed the current situation and prospects for cooperation between the central banks of both countries," Taleh Kazimov wrote.

Kazimov emphasized Jordan's significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between the institutions and fostering strong partnership relations among constituency countries at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

To note, currently, the delegation of CBA is in Tajikistan and has already held a meeting with the leadership of the country's National Bank.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the development of bilateral cooperation, supported by the signing of memoranda of cooperation.

The bank heads also discussed expanding cooperation within the banking sector and affirmed their commitment to advancing to a new level of collaboration.

They emphasized the importance of creating favorable conditions for opening Azerbaijani banks or their representative offices, expanding correspondent relations between commercial banks in both countries, sharing expertise in banking supervision and insurance, developing the capital market, and implementing international standards for financial reporting as the next priorities in bilateral relations.

