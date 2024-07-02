President of Kyrgyzstan to attend SCO meeting in Kazakhstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 2. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will make a working visit to Kazakhstan to participate in the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Muratbek Azymbakiev said, Trend reports.

"SCO leaders will discuss important issues of multilateral and multifaceted cooperation within the framework of the organization, as well as regional and international policy issues. Following the high-level meetings, the Astana Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be signed," Azymbakiev emphasized.

He pointed out that agreements and documents aimed at strengthening cooperation among SCO member countries in political, economic, energy, and other spheres, as well as expanding and improving the activities of the organization, are planned to be signed.

"Great attention will be paid to issues of ecology, regional and international security, and the further development of digital technologies in promoting trade, economic ties, and tourism," Azymbakiev added.

The Council, chaired by Kazakhstan, will be attended by the heads of SCO member states – Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, China, Pakistan, and India, as well as Belarus, which is expecting to complete the procedure for obtaining SCO member state status at this meeting.

On the sidelines of the SCO, Zhaparov will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.

