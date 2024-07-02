Uzbekistan sees growth in metallurgical industry's production volume

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 2. The volume of the metallurgical industry's production in Uzbekistan amounted to 60.9 trillion soums ($4.8 billion) from January through May 2024, Trend reports.

As per data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this figure is 29 percent higher compared to the same period last year (47.2 trillion soums, or $3.7 billion in January–May 2023).

The share of the metallurgical industry in the structure of the manufacturing industry amounted to 25.4 percent.

At the same time, the volume of other non-metallic mineral products reached 11.1 trillion soums ($879.5 million) during this period. This volume has increased by 38.7 percent year-on-year (8 trillion soums, or $633.9 million in January–May 2023).

The share of other non-metallic mineral products in the structure of the manufacturing industry amounted to 4.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the volume of the metallurgical industry's production in Uzbekistan amounted to 45.8 trillion soums ($3.6 billion) from January through April 2024, which is 32.3 percent more compared to the same period last year (34.6 trillion soums, or $2.7 billion in January–April 2023).

At the same time, the volume of other non-metallic mineral products reached 8.1 trillion soums ($639.6 million) during this period. This volume has increased by 22.7 percent year-on-year (6.6 trillion soums, or $521.2 million in January–April 2023).