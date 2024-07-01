Energy minister of Azerbaijan discusses green efforts in Milan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held several meetings in Milan within the framework of the International Congress on Transition to "Green" Energy, Trend reports.

Particularly, during the meeting with Pakistan's State Minister of Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the agreement on long-term supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by SOCAR Trading to Pakistan signed a year ago.

The parties also discussed cooperation within the framework of COP29 and issues of ensuring global energy transition.

In the course of the meeting on July 1 with the General Director of the Italian company Saipem Alessandro Puliti, the possibilities of cooperation in the context of the company's focus on renewable energy, especially offshore wind energy, the development of wind energy in the Caspian Sea, and the and the implementation of "green energy corridors" in Azerbaijan were considered.

