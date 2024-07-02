EURO-2024: Portugal beats Slovenia on penalties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The 1/8 finals of EURO 2024 continue in Germany, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

One more participant of the quarter-finals was announced in Frankfurt.

The Portuguese national team played against Slovenia. Cristiano Ronaldo and his team, who took first place in the group stage, tried to break the resistance of their opponents. During regular and extra time the spectators did not see any goals. And in the penalty shootout, the hero was the Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who saved three shots in a row! 3:0 on penalties and Portugal moves on.

Round of 16 will end on July 2.

EURO-2024

Round of 16

July 1

23:00. Portugal - Slovenia - 0:0, 0:0, 3:0 (penalties)