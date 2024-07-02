UN Secretary General arrives on visit to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 2. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to information, he was met at the Issyk-Kul international airport by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov.

During the visit, bilateral negotiations are planned with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev, as well as a visit to one of the UNDP projects.

The parties will discuss the current state and prospects for cooperation within the UN and exchange views on current issues on the international agenda.