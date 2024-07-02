Kyrgyzstan, China to upgrade communication infrastructure at border checkpoint

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 2. Kyrgyztelecom, a telecommunications company in Kyrgyzstan, and China Telecom Global Limited have signed a memorandum of cooperation to modernize communication infrastructure at the Irkeshtam checkpoint on the Kyrgyzstan-China border, Trend reports.

According to the memorandum, the capacity of the transboundary junction at the Irkeshtam crossing will be increased.

This project is highlighted as a significant component of the global "Belt and Road" initiative, aimed at revitalizing trade and economic routes between Asia and Western Europe, reminiscent of the ancient Silk Road, as reported by the Ministry of Digital Development of Kyrgyzstan.

The modernization project at the Irkeshtam crossing will involve deploying state-of-the-art technological equipment to establish a backup communication channel for Kyrgyzstan.

While the primary internet channel connecting Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will remain operational, the new backup channel will enhance reliability and network resilience, meeting the rising demand for high-speed internet and digital services in the region.

The project will be funded through bilateral efforts, underscoring the significance of collaboration between China and Kyrgyzstan in achieving shared objectives. The adoption of cutting-edge technologies and the substantial increase in internet capacity represent a pivotal advancement towards digital transformation and economic growth in the region.