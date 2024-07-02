Meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin to be held in Kazakhstan's Astana

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The day before the official opening of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana, a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on July 3, a Russian presidential foreign policy aide told reporters, Trend reports.

To note, the SCO summit will be held on July 4 under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan. The event will be held for the first time in the format of the "Meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO Member States" and the "SCO Plus" Meeting.

The heads of state will consider a wide range of issues that contribute to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation of the SCO, and its prospects, as well as solving urgent international and regional problems.

