Azerbaijan approves cooperation agreement with Moldovan Interior Ministry - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approving the "Agreement on cooperation between the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan and the Interior Ministry of Moldova", signed on May 24, 2024, in Baku, Trend reports.

The Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan is tasked with ensuring the implementation of the provisions of the agreement mentioned in Part I of this decree upon its entry into force.

Besides, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan is tasked with sending a notification to the government of Moldova regarding the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the agreement to come into force.