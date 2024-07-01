EURO 2024: France reaches quarter finals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. The EURO-2024 playoff stage continues, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The third day of the 1/8 finals started in Dusseldorf.

The French team met with Belgium. Both opponents, who advanced to the 1/8 finals from second place, scored only 2 goals in the group. And only one goal was scored in this game.

Today there will be another game of the 1/8 finals. Portugal will play against Slovenia.

EURO-2024

Round of 16

July 1

20:00. France - Belgium - 1:0

Goal: Jan Vertonghen, 85 (own goal)