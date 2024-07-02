Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
2 July 2024
Azerbaijani defense minister visits Belarus

Gulnara Karimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has paid a visit to Belarus, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, during the visit, Hasanov is scheduled to participate in the military parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from German-fascist invaders and Independence Day in Minsk, as well as the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"The official visit of the Minister of Defense will continue until July 3," the ministry added.

