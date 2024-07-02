Considerable amount of ammunition found in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A considerable number of ammunition boxes and artillery shells that used to belong to Armenian armed formations and illegal Armenian armed detachments were detected during the engineering reconnaissance of the Khojaly district of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

As a result of the activities of the Azerbaijan Army's Engineer-sapper units, the ammunition and shells found in the territory of Khojaly district were seized.

The detection and neutralization of mines, unexploded ammunition, and other necessary measures for engineering support are underway in the liberated territories.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

