Kazakh, Chinese presidents meet at Astana Airport

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 2. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, who arrived on a state visit, at Astana Airport, Trend reports via Akorda.

A guard of honor was formed at the air harbor in honor of the distinguished guest.

As a sign of sincere friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and China, Jinping and members of the official delegation were greeted by children holding flags of the two countries and singing a song in Chinese.

The visit program includes holding bilateral negotiations at the highest level and signing a number of important documents.

