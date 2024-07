BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urban Development and Climate Change Mehmet Ozhaseki and Health Minister Fahrettin Koca resigned from their posts, Trend reports.

Murat Kurum and Kemal Memisoglu were appointed to replace Mehmet Ozhaseki and Fahrettin Koca, whose resignations were accepted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The decision of the President of Turkey was published in the Resmi Gazete newspaper and came into force.