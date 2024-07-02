Invitations set to start for overseas observers of parliamentary polls in Azerbaijan - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A whopping 10,000 international observers showed up at the presidential election, and plans are already in the works to roll out the red carpet for observers at the upcoming parliamentary elections, the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said, Trend reports.

"Work related to webcams should already be started as well. There may be line failures occasionally; this should be handled beforehand to avoid such instances. From 7:00 in the morning until the polls close, viewers should be able to watch the election live," he said.

Will be updated

