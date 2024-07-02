Tajikistan and Pakistan highlight importance of CASA-1000 energy project

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 2. Tajikistan and Pakistan highlighted the importance of the CASA-1000 energy project, Trend reports.

The statement was made during a meeting in Dushanbe between Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, as per the official website of the Tajik president.

The CASA-1000 project was described as a real link connecting countries across the extensive Central and South Asian region.

Furthermore, it was deemed necessary to convene joint working groups on oil, gas, and energy, establish a Joint Council of Entrepreneurs, organize a Tajikistan-Pakistan Business Forum, and establish a Joint Council of Freight Companies from both countries.

For reference, CASA-1000 is an infrastructure initiative aimed at transmitting 1,300 megawatts of surplus electricity from Central Asian countries, particularly Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, to meet the electricity demands in South Asian countries, specifically Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The project involves upgrading the electrical grids in these participating nations through the construction of new substations and high-voltage power transmission lines.