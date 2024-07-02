Azerbaijan to build reservoir in liberated Umudlu village

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A reservoir will be built in Umudlu village in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdara district, the State Water Reserves Agency told Trend.

Regarding the water supply to Umudlu, Karkijahan, and Malibayli villages as well as Khojaly city, the agency stated that the people living in the aforementioned settlements won't have any issues getting clean drinking water.

Elchin Yusubov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, stated that 228 families are expected to be accommodated in these territories under the approved relocation plan.

“Khojaly city has no problems with the supply of drinking water. An additional subartesian well was drilled, and an additional main water supply was laid 2.6 km from the Badara river. Karkijahan also has no problems with the drinking water. The construction of the network is carried out by the Baku Improvement Service. There is a source of water and a reservoir.

Malibayli also has no such problems. There is a source of water in Umudlu, and it's planned to build a main water supply system and a reservoir. These activities will be completed before the resettlement of the population, according to the Great Return program," the agency added.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to date, the former IDPs have returned to Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, and Khojaly cities, the villages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district), Zabukh, and Sus (Lachin district).

