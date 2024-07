BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah attacked four ships, a military spokesman for the movement says, Trend reports.

According to him, the Houthis believed that these ships were connected with Britain, Israel and the United States.

He said that MSC Unifiс the container ship, Delonix and Lucky Sailor tankers for transporting liquid chemicals, as well as the Anvil Point supply ship, part of the British fleet, were attacked.