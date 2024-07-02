KazMunayGas, CNPC discuss prospects for co-op in geological exploration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 2. KazMunayGas (KMG, Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company) and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) have discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of geological exploration, Trend reports.

Negotiations on this topic took place between the Chairman of the Board of KMG, Askhat Khassenov, and Houliang Dai, Chairperson of CNPC.

The parties also reviewed the activities of joint production assets in the Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions and opportunities for further gas redistribution.

Taking into account the importance of the accelerated launch of gas projects in Kazakhstan, the parties are exploring opportunities for processing hydrocarbons from the Central Urikhtau field at the Zhanazhol oil and gas refining complex.

In addition, the parties spoke positively about the activities of the annual Kazakh-Chinese technical seminars on the exchange of technologies for the exploration and development of oil and gas fields.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan produced 90 million tons of oil in 2023, which is 6.9 percent higher than in 2022. Oil exports also increased and amounted to 70.5 million tons, which is 9.6 percent more than the previous year. Moreover, Kazakhstan plans to increase oil production in 2024 to 90.3 million tons.

In 2023, gas production in Kazakhstan amounted to 59.063 billion cubic meters, including large fields such as Tengiz (16.009 billion cubic meters), Karachaganak (22.385 billion cubic meters), Kashagan (11.856 billion cubic meters), and others (8.813 billion cubic meters). Kazakhstan is projected to produce 60.456 billion cubic meters of raw natural gas in 2024.