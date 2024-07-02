Azerbaijani energy minister drops in on Italy's CESI company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov visited the Italian company "CESI," one of the world's leading consulting companies in the fields of energy, technology, and innovation, the statement of the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said, Trend reports.

"The executive director of this company Nicola Melchiotti made presentations about the services of "CESI", which works in more than 70 countries in the fields of planning, design of energy transmission infrastructure, modernization of networks, and renewable energy sources," the statement notes.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed the implementation of the process of technical and economic feasibility study of the "Green Energy Corridor between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary" and cooperation on the connection of renewable energy sources to the network.

"It was noted that the Green Energy Corridors initiative is considered one of the priorities of the COP29 Action Program," the statement noted.

The Energy Minister also had the opportunity to visit CESI's laboratory, where a wide range of tests are conducted to guarantee the dependability and security of electrical components and systems.

