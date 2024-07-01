Azerbaijan, Bulgaria explore possibility of joining forces in energy domain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have discussed the potential for cooperation in the energy sector, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

The publication notes that a meeting was held with Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov.

"We discussed future directions of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, as well as the potential of cooperation in energy, trade, and industrial sectors," the publication reads.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel