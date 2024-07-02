UN SDGs form foundation of Kyrgyzstan's state policy, president says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 2. The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have become the foundation of Kyrgyzstan's state policy, President of the country Sadyr Zhaparov said, Trend reports.

According to the official website of the Kyrgyz president, Zhaparov made these remarks during negotiations with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, held in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

Zhaparov emphasized that the UN SDGs are integrated into Kyrgyzstan's long-term national development strategy. This includes the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in Kyrgyzstan for 2023–2027 and a two-year joint action plan.

It was noted that Kyrgyzstan has made significant progress in achieving the SDGs, ranking 45th out of 166 UN member states.

Zhaparov highlighted upcoming plans for major projects such as CASA-1000, aimed at connecting the energy systems of Central Asia with South Asia, and the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

The president also addressed border issues, noting that legal resolutions have been fully achieved regarding the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. Zhaparov underscored active efforts to resolve issues along the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Zhaparov expressed his support for the initiative to hold the Future Summit in New York in September of the current year.

In turn, Guterres specifically emphasized that Kyrgyzstan serves as an example for other countries and that the UN is always ready to support the country in all ongoing reforms.