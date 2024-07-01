Turkmenistan discusses implementation of promising projects with Japan's Kawasaki

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 1. Turkmenistan discussed the implementation of promising projects with the Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. company, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this topic was discussed during a meeting between the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and representatives of the Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. company - Senior Advisor on Strategic Issues Tatsuya Watanabe and General Manager Kenji Sanada.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Japan is a long-term strategic partner of Turkmenistan in the Asia-Pacific region, adding that both countries actively cooperate not only at the bilateral level but also within the framework of reputable international organizations, primarily the United Nations.

He stressed that the Turkmen-Japanese business relations have reached a new level and are successfully developing in various fields; a long-term partnership has been established with the company; and a number of large projects have been implemented, including a plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas as well as carbamide and cement plants.

At the same time, taking into account Turkmenistan's plans for the extraction and processing of natural gas, new opportunities for cooperation were discussed between the parties, and the importance of using advanced technologies and compliance with environmental standards in the implementation of projects was emphasized.

Meanwhile, at the end of September last year, the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held a meeting with the senior adviser on strategic issues of the Japanese Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. company, Tatsuya Watanabe.

Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan is ready to consider proposals for the implementation of new projects in the field of chemical and oil and gas industry development, in particular, to increase the production of phosphorus, ammonia, carbamide, and gasoline from natural gas.