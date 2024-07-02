Azerbaijani wrestler advances to European wrestling final in Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. Novi Sad, Serbia, is hosting the ongoing European U-20 wrestling championship, Trend reports via İdman. biz.

According to the information, Greco-Roman-style wrestlers performed on the second day of the competition.

Out of the seven wrestlers who stepped on the carpet, only one had a chance to win a medal. Ismail Rzayev (82 kg) defeated Israeli Omer Barak (8:0), Bulgarian Martin Shishekov (tush), and Croatian Antonio Lukacu (9:0) to reach the semifinals. Rzayev encountered Armenia's Erik Matevosyan in the semifinals. The Azerbaijani wrestler won 2:1 and reached the final.

However, Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg) defeated Lithuanian Rokas Čepauskas (1:5) in the semifinals. Tomorrow, he will compete for the bronze medal.

To note, the final bout will take place on July 3.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel