Iran raises alarm as dengue fever alert rings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. There is a storm brewing with the potential for a dengue fever outbreak in Iran, the Director of the Infectious Disease Management Center of Iran's Health Ministry Shahnam Arshi said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

As to him, there's a real can of worms with dengue fever spreading like wildfire in seven provinces of Iran (Sistan and Baluchestan, Hormuzgan, Bushehr, Khuzestan, Gilan, Mazandaran, and Golestan). Furthermore, the disease has been spotted in the cities of Qazvin, Mashhad, and Qom.

"The disease may spread to other provinces of the country sooner or later, and we may witness an epidemic," he added.

To note, the number of people infected with dengue fever in Iran has reached 138 since April 20. Iran's Health Ministry spilled the beans that the majority of those infected came from the UAE, Pakistan, Iraq, and other countries, while seven people have caught the bug within the country.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel