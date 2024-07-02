Iranian embassy expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan has expressed gratitude to the country for the conditions created in connection with the voting in the June 28 presidential elections in Iran, Trend reports.

The diplomatic mission highly appreciates the participation of Iranians living in Azerbaijan in the first round of the 14th presidential election and expresses deep gratitude to the government of the country for cooperation and assistance in creating favorable conditions and platforms for voting.

The Iranian Embassy stated that, with the consent of the Government of Azerbaijan, voting in the second round of the 14th presidential election will be held on July 5, 2024, from 8:00 to 18:00 at the Consular Section of the Embassy located at 269 Sharifzadeh Street.