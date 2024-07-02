Turkmenistan and OSCE go over shared objectives

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 2. Turkmenistan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) discussed the current goals and objectives of joint work, Trend reports.

According to an official source, this was discussed during a bilateral meeting between representatives of the Parliament of Turkmenistan and OSCE President Pia Kauma on the sidelines of the 31st annual meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The parties, recognizing the significant value of establishing a strong and productive partnership between Turkmenistan and the OSCE, emphasized the organization's aims and objectives in the realms of politics, economics, and humanitarian affairs. They also highlighted the significance of the various projects and programs being carried out in these domains.

At the same time, the parties also discussed the tasks of the events held in Turkmenistan jointly with the OSCE.

The OSCE Center has been working in Ashgabat since 1999, and within the framework of joint plans with Turkmenistan, over the past 25 years, it has implemented more than 500 projects in various fields with the country.