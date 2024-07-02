President Ilham Aliyev approves execution of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2023

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the law “On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023”, Trend reports.

Last year, the budget revenues amounted to 35.57 billion manat, or $20.92 billion (an increase of 16 percent from 2022), the revenue plan was fulfilled by 105 percent, the budget expenditures equaled 36.45 billion manat, or $21.4 billion (an increase of 13.7 percent), and the expenditure plan was fulfilled by 99.5 percent.

The budget deficit amounted to 883.7 million manat ($519.8 million), or 0.7 percent of GDP.

Additionally, in this regard, the head of state signed a decree on the implementation of the relevant law.