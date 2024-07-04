Kazakhstan keen on revamping trade and transportation routes in South Caucasus - official

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 4. Kazakhstan is interested in the restoration of trade and transportation routes in the South Caucasus, the Executive Director of the Department of the Institute of Parliamentarism at the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhanar Tulindinova told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting of the Council of Heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Astana., Trend reports.

"At the moment, there is an intensification of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. As such, it is significant to mention the recent visit of our president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Azerbaijan during the spring of this year.

Kazakhstan expressed interest in holding peace negotiations rounds between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are very interested in the restoration of trade and transportation routes in the South Caucasus. This is seen as part of the Trans-Caspian international transportation route," she emphasized.

Tulindinova noted that Kazakhstan is interested in the intensification of freight traffic through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR or Middle Corridor).

"Because it is well-known that conventional routes have been obstructed as a result of numerous sanctions clashes. The significance of increasing freight deliveries along this route is recognized by all countries in the region. Significant endeavors are being made by Kazakhstan in this regard. Establishing a cooperative system of key ports and logistics hubs is a commendable endeavor," she added.

