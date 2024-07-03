President of Tajikistan arrives in Kazakhstan's Astana for SCO summit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has arrived in Astana, the statement of the press service of the government of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the President of Tajikistan was met at the airport in Astana by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oljas Bektenov.

Emomali Rahmon will take part in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which will be held on July 3–4.

To note, Tajikistan has been a member of the SCO since the organization was founded in 2001.

Over the past 5 years, trade turnover with Kazakhstan has increased by 48.2 percent and amounted to $1.1 billion. Within the SCO, stable growth of this indicator between all member countries was also recorded during this period, from $42 billion in 2019 to $66 billion in 2023.

