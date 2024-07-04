Azerbaijan refutes Council of Europe Committee's fuss - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Azerbaijan refutes criticism of Council of Europe's Committee for Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in its public statement, the statement of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

''We deeply regret that the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) has decided to issue a public statement concerning Azerbaijan on 3 July 2024. CPT has also taken an unprecedented decision to publish the whole report prepared following its ad hoc visit of 2022, without the proper consent of Azerbaijan as it is required by the European Convention against Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment. Such an approach is unfair, unjustified, and legally questionable.

Since 2002 the CPT has conducted multiple periodic and ad hoc visits and published reports on the implementation of the Convention by Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has provided the government’s response on every point mentioned in the reports. Moreover, as also noted in the public statement, appropriate steps have been taken to remedy relevant imperfections, and the Committee’s recommendations have always been taken into account.

Throughout the years of cooperation, the Committee has been provided with the necessary support on its visits to date. Not only have its investigations on the spot been facilitated, but steps have been taken to ensure that the delegation members are received at the highest possible level and every effort has been made to strengthen the foundations of co-operation.

It is especially unfortunate that this decision has been taken in the present situation of relations between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe created following the biased decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) not to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation to PACE in January 2024.

We reject the criticisms in the public statement, which are leveled at some state institutions, holding them responsible rather than engaging in constructive cooperation.

Azerbaijan is making great progress not only in the protection of persons deprived of their liberty but also in bringing relevant practices up to commonly accepted standards,'' the statement reads.

