Azerbaijan discloses volume of remittances by individuals to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. The volume of remittances by individuals from Azerbaijan to Georgia amounted to $14.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, Trend reports.

Calculations based on the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan show that this indicator increased by 14.66 percent, or $1.87 million, compared to the same period last year.

The share of remittances to Georgia in the total volume of remittances makes up 11.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the volume of remittances by individuals from Azerbaijan to Georgia amounted to $58.8 million in 2023.

The volume of remittances by individuals from Azerbaijan to foreign countries amounted to $550.12 million last year.

