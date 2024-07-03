Baku hosts event on assigning star ratings to hotels, booking platform presentation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. An event about assigning star ratings to hotels passing the national star classification and the presentation of the National Booking Platform, organized by the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, has taken place in Baku, Trend reports.

The event was attended by heads of the State Tourism Agency, the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market, and the State Advertising Agency.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev, speaking at the event, said that the formation of a positive tourist image of Azerbaijan is directly influenced by the infrastructure, level of service, and other criteria in hotels, and their assessment is possible due to the hotels passing the star classification and receiving the corresponding star ratings.

According to him, star ratings were assigned to over 200 hotels based on the National Star Classification.

Naghiyev pointed out that about 40 hotels have been given a certain time to eliminate discrepancies and will be re-inspected, and advisory support to hotels continues to be provided by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the Azerbaijan Hotel Association.

The official added that the main objective is to enhance the hotel industry's role in hosting international events like COP29 to the highest standards.

He expressed confidence that the hotel industry will make every effort to elevate the reputation of Azerbaijan during the COP29 event.

The Head of State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market Mammad Abbasbayli emphasized the importance of the tourism industry, which plays a fundamental role in the rapid and sustainable development of the country's economy.

It was highlighted that attention has been paid to improving quality standards and further developing tourism products or services in order to ensure competitiveness in the hotel business, which is one of the main sectors of the tourism industry.

Furthermore, the importance of adopting new standards in the tourism sector to facilitate efficient resource management, optimize business processes, and reduce costs was emphasized.

The prospects of developing halal tourism, which has recently become relevant, were also discussed.

It was noted that offering tourism services and products that comply with Islamic norms will attract more tourists from Muslim countries.

The event briefed on joining the Hotel Sustainability Principles initiative established by the World Travel and Tourism Council, an official partner of Azerbaijan's Tourism Bureau.

It was highlighted that the Hotel Sustainability Principles program includes initial steps that can be taken to support the adaptation of the accommodation industry to global sustainability criteria.

Additionally, the first National Booking Platform allowing tourists to book hotels and other accommodations more conveniently was introduced.

It was noted that hotels, guesthouses, and other accommodation facilities using the local booking platform will benefit from incentives and discounts.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel