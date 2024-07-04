Mastercard to develop expanding transportation projects in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Mastercard is currently working on the expansion of transport projects in Azerbaijan, Emil Zeynalov, regional manager of Mastercard in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"We have extensive experience in the transport sector and have successfully implemented projects in dozens of countries, including Türkiye," Zeynalov said.

According to him, in various cities, customers can use Mastercard cards to pay for public transport, including buses and metros.

"In 2021, we launched a successful transport project in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi in partnership with a local bank. For three years now, users have been able to pay their fares cashless, with significant benefits. We are also actively working with government authorities and banking partners to extend this experience to other cities in Azerbaijan," he stressed.

Mastercard is an international payment system that provides financial services, including credit, debit, and prepaid cards. It enables cardholders to make cashless payments at millions of points of sale around the world. Mastercard also provides technology solutions to banks, merchants, and other financial institutions. Mastercard cards are accepted in many countries and are used for a wide range of transactions, including in-store purchases, online transactions, cash withdrawals from ATMs and other financial transactions.