Kyrgyzstan, China shake hands on cooperation agreements

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 4. Several agreements to expand cooperation between the countries were signed following the meeting between the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz president's press service, the agreements cover the export of agricultural products, regional cooperation, and media.

President Zhaparov emphasized Kyrgyzstan's commitment to close cooperation with China during China's presidency of the SCO in 2024–2025. He highlighted China as one of Kyrgyzstan's main trade and investment partners, with a steady increase in trade turnover between the two countries.

The leaders discussed the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative. Zhaparov noted the completion of the political phase with the signing of a trilateral intergovernmental agreement and emphasized the need for a detailed commercial agreement.

He also mentioned the opening of a new Bedel border crossing between the countries and the construction of the Barskoon-Uchturfan-Aksu road. He noted that the Chinese government has included the border crossing in its 2024 plan. Zhaparov invited Xi Jinping to visit Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, Xi Jinping expressed China's interest in supporting Kyrgyzstan's reforms and enhancing cooperation. He highlighted the importance of increasing mutual trade and opening Chinese markets to eco-friendly Kyrgyz products.

The Chinese president also noted the growth in flight connections between the two countries and expressed readiness to support a new flight route from Osh to Kashgar. He confirmed that cargo and passenger transport between China and Kyrgyzstan has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The Chinese president also invited Sadyr Zhaparov to visit China at a convenient time.