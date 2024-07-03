What is going rate for solar panel installation in Azerbaijani homes?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The prices of solar panels in Azerbaijan are all over the map, ranging from 400 to 600 manat ($235 to $353), depending on their capacity. And when you factor in the installation and additional equipment costs, it's a whole different ballgame, with prices ranging from 8,000 manat to 12,000 manat ($4,710 to $7,060) depending on their number, Trend reports.

Of late, the buzz around using alternative energy has been catching on like wildfire in Azerbaijan.

As a result, the demand for solar panels has shot through the roof. Solar panels are a cutting-edge technology that harnesses the power of the sun to turn it into electricity.

Currently, solar energy is shining its light in approximately 70 countries around the world, and exciting projects are cooking up in this field.

With the sun shining down in abundance, the use of solar panels is also on the rise in Azerbaijan, and a lot of work is being done in this direction.

Sunny weather is the key to hitting the jackpot when it comes to squeezing every last drop of electricity out of solar panels. Those panels only work at half their potential, even when the clouds roll in.



Putting up solar panels in houses in Azerbaijan is a piece of cake; there is no need to jump through hoops for special permission. They can meet around half of a home's energy needs on average for about 300 days a year, give or take.

The lifespan of solar panels is approximately three decades. The biggest solar panel packs a punch with a whopping capacity of 700 watts, but the panels that are usually in the game are more in the range of 550 watts.

Since solar panels are costly, their payback period is lengthy.

To note, 206.5 million kWh of electricity was produced with an increase of 181 million kWh at solar power plants in Azerbaijan from January through May 2024.

