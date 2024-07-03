MP candidates from New Azerbaijan Party to be approved at next meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The matter of approval of the list of candidates for members of parliament from the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) is likely to be considered at the next board meeting, said MP and member of the YAP board, Musa Guliyev, Trend reports.

He highlighted that today's board meeting of YAP focused on preparations for the upcoming extraordinary parliamentary election and the establishment of both central and local party headquarters.

He emphasized that the meeting also finalized the appointment of authorized representatives for the party in the upcoming election.

"The nomination of party candidates and the approval of the candidate list will likely be addressed at the next board meeting. Currently, there is no preliminary information available regarding the candidate list," he added.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

