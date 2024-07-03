Development of Kyrgyzstan-Switzerland Cooperation Program for 2025-2028 underway

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 3. The development of the Kyrgyzstan-Switzerland Cooperation Program for 2025–2028 is currently underway, Swiss Federal Councillor for Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev in Cholpon-Ata, as per the Kyrgyz ministry.

Kulubaev noted that the current Kyrgyzstan-Switzerland Cooperation Program for 2022-2025 covers projects worth 80 million Swiss francs (about $88.5 million) and focuses on inclusive and sustainable economic development, human rights, public governance, and service delivery, as well as climate change and water resources.

Moreover, Kulubaev mentioned that in 2023, the trade turnover between the two countries reached $1.1 billion, and both sides need to maintain this figure and take measures to further increase mutual trade.

To enhance economic cooperation, the parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as well as a business forum in Switzerland.

Regarding investment cooperation, Kulubaev invited Swiss companies to Kyrgyzstan. The Swiss side was also encouraged to strengthen cooperation in the banking sector, particularly by establishing correspondent accounts between the countries' banking institutions.

The parties also discussed the energy sector, tourism development, and cooperation in the creative economy. Kulubaev raised issues related to the "mountain" agenda, proposing that Switzerland co-organize the Bishkek Mountain Summit, scheduled for 2027.