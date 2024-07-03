Inflation smacks into Georgia in June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Annual inflation in June 2024 in Georgia amounted to 2.2 percent, with a target of three percent compared to June 2023, Trend reports via the country's National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The data for the previous month shows that annual inflation in May 2024 in Georgia was two percent compared to May 2023.

Prices increased the most in the areas of transport (11 percent), hotels and restaurants (7.5 percent), education (3.8 percent), and alcohol and tobacco products (3.4 percent).

Meanwhile, prices decreased for clothing and footwear (3.8 percent), furniture (3.3 percent), and leisure and entertainment (0.7 percent).

In June 2024, compared to May, the inflation rate was 0.5 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel