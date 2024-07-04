President of Uzbekistan holds talks with Prime Minister of Pakistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 4. During a working visit to Astana, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, the press service of the President of Uzbekistan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, current issues of development of the Uzbek-Pakistan strategic partnership were discussed at the meeting, with a special emphasis on trade, economic, investment and transport and communication areas.

An intensification of contacts at various levels, an increase in the volume of mutual trade and cargo transportation, as well as an increase in the number of joint ventures were noted.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized the importance of creating favorable conditions for increasing trade turnover within the framework of the Preferential Trade Agreement.

The need to develop a joint Industrial Cooperation Program for 2025-2026, including projects in agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and other industries, was also discussed.

It is reported that the parties agreed to hold a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, a business forum and an industrial exhibition this year.

The importance of joint efforts to implement the Trans-Afghan Railway construction project was emphasized.