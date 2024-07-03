Kazakhstan wholeheartedly backs UN initiatives - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. Kazakhstan fully supports the activities of the UN, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Astana, Trend reports via Akorda.

"Your visit to Astana and participation in the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summit are vivid symbols of the close cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN. This reflects our engagement in UN activities. Kazakhstan, and personally, I, as Head of State, fully support the work of the UN in these challenging times," he also said.

Guterres expressed that he views his visit as a manifestation of the solidarity and support that the UN provides to Kazakhstan and its chairmanship of the SCO.

"Kazakhstan serves as a shining example of consistent efforts for peace. Your country has always been a 'bridge builder,' a messenger of peace, and a mediator in bringing people together, even in very difficult circumstances. Astana is the center for many peace initiatives, including the Astana Process on Syria. Astana has always been a platform for peace, and Kazakhstan holds great moral authority. You are leaders in nuclear disarmament and have demonstrated commitment to peace in many other areas," he added.

Guterres highly appreciated Astana's chairmanship in the SCO, expressing strong support for Kazakhstan's extensive political and economic reforms and emphasizing the country's important role in global security and peace.

The parties also focused on enhancing regional cooperation among Central Asian countries.

The UN Secretary-General gave high praise to economic integration processes in the region and highlighted its enormous potential in addressing global issues.

Priority areas for comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN, as well as current issues on the international agenda, were also discussed.

The SCO summit will be held on July 4 under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

For the first time, the event will be held in the form of a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states and an SCO Plus.

The UN Secretary-General will participate in the summit as part of the discussion, which will be held in the SCO Plus format.

