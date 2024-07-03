Kazakh-Chinese relations developing at unprecedented pace - President Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 3. Kazakh-Chinese relations are developing at an unprecedented pace, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting in a narrow format with President of China Xi Jinping in Astana, Trend reports via Akorda.

"I consider your visit exceptionally significant. The People's Republic of China is not only a friendly neighboring state but also a crucial strategic partner and one of our main allies. I am pleased to note that Kazakh-Chinese relations, built on unwavering friendship and mutual support, are advancing at an unprecedented pace. I deeply appreciate your substantial contributions to strengthening the enduring, comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China. I wholeheartedly endorse your initiative to elevate cooperation between our nations to new heights for the benefit of our peoples," he expressed.

Tokayev praised the expanding scope of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation, which continues to flourish across all sectors.

"China is not just a neighbor but a close friend and a longstanding, reliable partner for us. Grounded in shared history, good neighborly relations, and mutual support, we have cultivated exemplary interstate relations that grow richer each year with new qualitative results," he emphasized.

In response, Xi Jinping expressed gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for the warm welcome.

"Dear President, my esteemed friend. I appreciate the attention you have given to my visit. Since assuming office as head of state, you have consistently and purposefully advanced reforms and development in your country. Through a comprehensive set of measures in domestic and foreign policy, you have significantly strengthened your nation's overall capabilities and international standing. As friendly neighbors, we sincerely celebrate these achievements.

Over the past year, we have met twice—in Xi'an and Beijing—where we outlined new plans and identified key directions for the dynamic development of Chinese-Kazakh relations during the golden thirty years. I wish to reaffirm that China always approaches its relations with Kazakhstan from a strategic and long-term perspective, considering Kazakhstan a priority in its foreign policy among neighboring countries and a crucial partner in Central Asia. Our commitment to safeguarding Chinese-Kazakh relations remains steadfast and impervious to transient influences.

I assure you that China will continue to be a steadfast and reliable supporter of Kazakhstan," he said.

The talks then continued in an expanded format, with the participation of members of official delegations.

